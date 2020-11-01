Missouri And Florida Players Get Into A Massive Brawl

A huge brawl broke out Saturday when Florida beat Missouri.

At the end of the first half, players from both squads got into a gigantic brawl, and it’s one of the biggest fights we’ve seen in a college football game in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the absurd situation unfold below.

Three players were ejected from the Florida-Missouri game following a brawl that unfolded at the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/GTavCznk6B — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2020

I honestly can’t remember the last time I saw a fight that bad in college football. What the hell even started that situation?

This isn’t the NHL, and fighting isn’t really common at all in football. Yet, players from both squads were going at it hard. Clearly, they’re not fans of each other.

Seeing as how Florida plays Georgia this upcoming Saturday, the last thing they need is players suspended. That game will be Florida’s season.

Instead of just leaving the field as the announcers said, they decided to have a go with Missouri. It was an incredibly dumb decision.

We’ll see if any punishments get handed down, but they need to be much smarter.