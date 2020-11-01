Trump Pays Tribute To ‘Legendary Actor’ Sean Connery

President Donald Trump paid tribute to longtime actor and friend, Sean Connery, on Twitter.

Connery died on Saturday at the age of 90. He coined the iconic character “James Bond” in the 007 series starting in 1962, later going on to star in a number of blockbuster hits. (RELATED: Sean Connery Dies At The Age Of 90)

“The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways,” Trump tweeted Sunday morning. “He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted, ‘Let him build the damn thing.'”

The legendary actor, 007 Sean Connery, has past on to even greener fairways. He was quite a guy, and a tough character. I was having a very hard time getting approvals for a big development in Scotland when Sean stepped in and shouted,“Let him build the damn thing”. That was…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

He added, “That was all I needed, everything went swimmingly from there. He was so highly regarded & respected in Scotland and beyond that years of future turmoil was avoided. Sean was a great actor and an even greater man. Sincere condolences to his family!”

Sir Connery died in the Bahamas “peacefully” in his sleep after being “unwell for some time,” according to the BBC.

His acting career went on for almost seven decades, having won an Oscar for his role in the movie “The Untouchables” in 1988. (RELATED: Late Ballots, Mismatched Signatures, Drop Boxes — Here’s How Hundreds Of Lawsuits Could Affect The Election’s Outcome)