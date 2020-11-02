Editorial

Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Spends More Than $32,500 On Miller Lite For People In Chicago

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 27: Jon Lester #34 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning of the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester dropped a ton of money on Miller Lite over the weekend.

Lester recently announced that he was going to pick up the tab at a few Chicago restaurants for people drinking some Miller Lite after the Cubs declined his option. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Turns out that he wasn’t kidding!

According to Barstool Carl, Lester’s final tab was more than $32,500 this past weekend. In fact, it was $32,606.46.

You can see a full breakdown of his beer tab below.

This is one of the coolest things I’ve seen an athlete do in a long time. You can tell Lester really loves the supportive fans in Chicago.

I mean, how many athletes would drop more than $32,500 on people they don’t even know? The answer is not many at all.

Who knows where Lester will land or if he’ll stick around with the Cubs. Either way, he’s forever a legend in the city of Chicago after picking up all those Miller Lites.

Props to him for the 100% pure class move.