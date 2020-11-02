Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Spends More Than $32,500 On Miller Lite For People In Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester dropped a ton of money on Miller Lite over the weekend.

Lester recently announced that he was going to pick up the tab at a few Chicago restaurants for people drinking some Miller Lite after the Cubs declined his option.

Turns out that he wasn’t kidding!

Regardless of what’s next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer. Make a res at @Hopsmithchicago @LodgeTavern @ButchMcGuires @ShenannigansHOB & your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 30, 2020

According to Barstool Carl, Lester’s final tab was more than $32,500 this past weekend. In fact, it was $32,606.46.

You can see a full breakdown of his beer tab below.

Lester through 6 innings of Miller Lite purchases this weekend $32,606. Very impressive. Excited to see data for innings 7-9 on Sunday. How much did the weather impact his performance? @JLester34 pic.twitter.com/xMku6smrgW — Barstool Carl (@barstoolcarl) November 2, 2020

This is one of the coolest things I’ve seen an athlete do in a long time. You can tell Lester really loves the supportive fans in Chicago.

I mean, how many athletes would drop more than $32,500 on people they don’t even know? The answer is not many at all.

Who knows where Lester will land or if he’ll stick around with the Cubs. Either way, he’s forever a legend in the city of Chicago after picking up all those Miller Lites.

Props to him for the 100% pure class move.