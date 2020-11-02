Justice Department Distributes Over $458 Million To Combat Violent Crime

The Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs announced Monday the distribution of over $458 million in grants to combat violent crime, according to a press release.

The funds are being distributed “to support state, local, and tribal law enforcement efforts to fight and prevent violent crime in jurisdictions across the United States,” according to the press release.

More than $369 million was distributed towards “local, state and tribal governments” for combatting violent crime. Additionally, over $10 million is being given to 24 jurisdictions towards combatting “youth gang activity” and $7.3 million for research on lowering and keeping violent crime from occurring. (RELATED: DOJ Sending Personnel To Multiple Battleground States To Ensure Compliance With Voting Laws)

“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule of law,” Attorney General William P. Barr said, according to the press release.

RI Department of Corrections and RI Dept. of Attorney General among the recipients of $1.8M awarded by DOJ to Rhode Island agencies to fight violent crime https://t.co/kzvRxNfAyF — US Attorney RI (@USAO_RI) November 2, 2020

“The Department of Justice will continue to meet this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all Americans,” Barr continued, according to the press release.

Over $69 million was also given to “strengthen the quality and accessibility of records within the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.” The Institute for Intergovernmental Research also received $1 million towards the National Gang Center, according to the press release.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security in Delaware, the City of Milwaukee Police Department and numerous other groups were given portions of the Justice Department‘s funds, according to the fact sheet.

The U.S. carried a high crime rate, notably “in serious violent crime” two years before Trump’s term began, the press release claims, saying “the funding announced today continues the Trump Administration’s commitment to reducing crime and improving public safety.”

Although Trump’s first domestic priority was “community safety” and crime has lowered in his presidency, opposing city crime trends remain, the press release said. The Justice Department claims the new grants “will bolster crime-fighting efforts in those communities and in jurisdictions throughout the United States.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

