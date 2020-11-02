Wisconsin Vs. Michigan Will Be A Night Game On ABC

The eyes of the nation will be upon Wisconsin when they play Michigan.

The Badgers announced Monday afternoon that the November 14 matchup in Ann Arbor will kick at 7:30 EST and be broadcast for the entire country on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks. We won’t get College GameDay, but we’ll get the greatest spot on TV for that week.

???? Game time announced vs. Michigan

I absolutely love the fact that this game is going to be primetime with the entire country watching. That’s music to my ears.

Nothing will make me happier than watching Jim Harbaugh’s hopes and dreams die under the lights in Ann Arbor.

I couldn’t script it better myself if I tried!

Also, it’s very possible that Graham Mertz will be back for the Michigan game after getting coronavirus. If that happens, then the Wolverines are in a world of trouble.

Mertz is going to carve up that secondary if the loss to Michigan State is an accurate depiction of Michigan’s passing defense.

Also, the fact that this game is getting the marquee treatment makes me think that all the parties involved are confident it will happen. Can’t wait!