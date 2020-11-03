Politics

Georgia Senate Special Election Ends In Dead Heat, Triggers Runoff Between Loeffler And Warnock

Photo by Chip Somodevilla:Getty Images 21313412

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

The Georgia Senate special election resulted in a runoff.

The race could not be called decisively Tuesday because none of the 20 candidates running surpassed 50% of the vote. Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face off against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, after they wrapped up Election Day in nearly a dead heat.

Republican Congressman Doug Collins, who was third in the final vote tallies, was forced out of the running despite an endorsement from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Loeffler, who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp when former Senator Johnny Isakson stepped down for health reasons in 2019, held the seat going into the special election. She was endorsed by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Richard Grenell Endorses Kelly Loeffler For Senate)

Loeffler faced over a dozen challengers — 19 across several political parties including Collins and Democrats Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman. (RELATED: Rep. Doug Collins To Introduce Constitutional Amendment Blocking Court Packing)

Because of the special election, Georgia is the only state in the nation to have two U.S. Senate races on the ballot in 2020. In the other race, Republican Sen. David Perdue held off a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff— who previously lost a bid for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in a runoff against Republican Karen Handel.