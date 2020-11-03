Georgia Senate Special Election Ends In Dead Heat, Triggers Runoff Between Loeffler And Warnock

The Georgia Senate special election resulted in a runoff.

BREAKING: Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Democrat Raphael Warnock are headed to a Jan. 5 runoff in the special election for Loeffler’s U.S. Senate seat. #Election2020 https://t.co/8twp3kCCe3 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

The race could not be called decisively Tuesday because none of the 20 candidates running surpassed 50% of the vote. Incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face off against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, after they wrapped up Election Day in nearly a dead heat.

Republican Congressman Doug Collins, who was third in the final vote tallies, was forced out of the running despite an endorsement from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

My total endorsement for Congressman Doug Collins for United States Senator from the great State of Georgia (God Bless America): The citizens of Georgia need the “forged by fire” leadership of Doug Collins in the US Senate (full endorsement below): https://t.co/T2nRBf60Wo — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) October 20, 2020

Loeffler, who was appointed by Governor Brian Kemp when former Senator Johnny Isakson stepped down for health reasons in 2019, held the seat going into the special election. She was endorsed by former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Richard Grenell Endorses Kelly Loeffler For Senate)

Awesome crowd & energy today in Flowery Branch, Georgia! @KLoeffler is a pro life, pro 2nd amendment, pro term limit conservative who knows what it takes to create jobs. She’s been named the most conservative senator in the country. Georgia vote for Kelly Loeffler for Senate! ???????? pic.twitter.com/mIwCPt2Rk8 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 30, 2020

Loeffler faced over a dozen challengers — 19 across several political parties including Collins and Democrats Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman. (RELATED: Rep. Doug Collins To Introduce Constitutional Amendment Blocking Court Packing)

Because of the special election, Georgia is the only state in the nation to have two U.S. Senate races on the ballot in 2020. In the other race, Republican Sen. David Perdue held off a challenge from Democrat Jon Ossoff— who previously lost a bid for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District in a runoff against Republican Karen Handel.