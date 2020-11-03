Kim Klacik, Baltimore’s Viral GOP Star, Loses House Race

Republican Maryland congressional candidate Kim Klacik lost to incumbent Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District race on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press announced Klacik’s loss and Mfume’s win on Tuesday night.

Klacik spoke at the Republican National Convention and President Donald Trump retweeted one of her campaign videos in August, Fox News reported. Klacik said Democratic Baltimore leaders did not care about black lives and noted Baltimore’s problems such as its high crime rate in the viral video. (RELATED: Baltimore Congressional Candidate Kim Klacik Says Viral Campaign Ad Brought Her In $2 Million)

“Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat-run cities,” she tweeted with the video. “And black people don’t have to vote Democrat.”

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Klacik raised over $6.4 million from July 1 until Sept. 30, according to a Federal Election Commission report. Mfume raised over $184,300 from July 1 until Sept.30, according to another Federal Election Commission report.

Mfume defeated Klacik in the special race in April and has held the congressional office since former Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings died, Fox News reported.

