REPORT: John Elway Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Ian Rapoport, the legendary NFL passer and Denver’s CEO Joe Ellis have both tested positive for coronavirus, and it’s believed they got it while away from the team’s facility. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means it’s unlikely the players are about to be hammered.

To be clear: John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19, source said. They are confident the transmissions originated from outside the building. https://t.co/8CQ3MSFp63 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2020

The hits just never stop coming when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic! It’s coming after players, and now Denver’s leadership has it.

When even John Elway isn’t safe, then everyone is at risk. If it’ll come for a legend like that, then nobody is off limits.

In all seriousness, we’re all hoping that Elway and Ellis are both doing just fine, and fans and players are hoping they can both return as quickly as possible.

It’s an unfortunate situation, and it’s just the latest proof that the virus hasn’t stopped just yet.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed the Broncos don’t have any further issues.