REPORT: Players On The Titans Held A Group Workout After Positive Coronavirus Tests, Broke NFL Protocol

Members of the Tennessee Titans reportedly broke NFL protocol by holding a group workout.

According to Paul Kuharsky, "A group of Titans worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy" last Wednesday after there were positive coronavirus tests within the organization.

Kuharsky posted photos of the alleged group activity on his website, and noted that the team was informed by the NFL that group workouts by the Titans were banned during the outbreak.

You can see one of the photos in the tweet below.

#Titans broke protocols, gathered for a workout last week https://t.co/rjagsNd0eF — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) October 7, 2020

I understand players wanting to workout and such after the Titans had to close their facilities. I really do, but it’s just not worth the risk.

It’s not worth the risk at all. There are so many things that can go wrong, and the Titans officially ended up having a coronavirus outbreak.

Outbreak now official: Three more Titans’ players tested positive today in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

If the NFL is able to confirm that league rules were broken, then I have no doubt that there’ll be hell to pay for the Titans.

Roger Goodell will make an example of them to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again.

Make smart decisions, please. We all want the season to happen, and we need people to make the smartest decisions possible.