Teen Shot In The Face in California, Police Looking For Suspects

Police are searching for suspects who shot a teenager in the face outside of a gas station after a reported argument in Los Banos, California.
Juvenile Shot by Rival Gang Member outside Circle K
Police said the victim, a 15-year-old boy, and a friend got into an argument with two men prior to the shooting. The shooting is believed to involve a rival gang, according to police. (RELATED: REPORT: Bullet Lands On Teen’s Bed After Flying Through Window Of Bronx Home)
The victim was taken to a hospital outside Merced County, the Merced Sun-Star reported. Authorities said he was in stable condition.
Police updated the initial press release Tuesday by providing an additional photo of one of the suspects.
Investigators are still searching for the men involved and looking for the public about any details they might have.