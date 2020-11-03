Teen Shot In The Face in California, Police Looking For Suspects

Police are searching for suspects who shot a teenager in the face outside of a gas station after a reported argument in Los Banos, California.

Officers responded just shortly after 1:15 a.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting at the Circle K located at 1704 East Pacheco Boulevard, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital outside Merced County, the Merced Sun-Star reported. Authorities said he was in stable condition.

Police updated the initial press release Tuesday by providing an additional photo of one of the suspects.

UPDATE – We have added an additional suspect photograph for the Circle K Shooting. Please take a look and help us… Posted by Los Banos Police Department on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Investigators are still searching for the men involved and looking for the public about any details they might have.