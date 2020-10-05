REPORT: Bullet Lands On Teen’s Bed After Flying Through Window Of Bronx Home

A stray bullet reportedly busted a window and landed on a 17-year-old’s bed in a Bronx apartment early Sunday morning.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video to find out where the bullet came from, according to the New York Post. It remains unclear where the bullet came from or if someone deliberately shot into the home. Helen Tzic, 17, was in the bathroom while her brother Deny, 15, laid in his bed in the room, the outlet reported.

Bullet flies through window into child’s bed in the Bronx https://t.co/PV2HEstUsf pic.twitter.com/3Tg3l35qlr — New York Post (@nypost) October 5, 2020

“I was just on my bed on my phone and I heard the window shatter and I was confused,” Deny told the outlet. “I saw small pieces of glass on the bed then when my sister came back and she found the bullet on her bed.” (RELATED: 6 Children Shot And Killed Over 4th Of July Weekend)

“I’m happy nobody got hurt but I’m also scared because what if it happens a second time?” he said. “It’s scary. I didn’t know what had hit it.”

The two teenagers also share the bedroom with their 10-year-old sister, who was asleep at the time, NYPost reported.

“I’m not really a religious person or anything, but when I was looking for my blanket and saw the bullet I took a second to say, ‘thank God,'” Helen told the outlet. “I wasn’t there at that moment. It’s really scary to think something bad could’ve happened. It could have been worse.”