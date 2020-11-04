Meghan McCain Criticizes Forecasters As Narrow Presidential Races Continues

Meghan McCain criticized “modern American pollsters” in a tweet as the narrow presidential election race continued into Wednesday.

“Modern American polling is dead and modern American pollsters should find another vocation so they stop wasting all of our collective time and helping to gaslight the media and American public,” McCain tweeted Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘If You’re A Republican,’ Media Is The Enemy: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Insanity’ Of Giving Woodward An Interview)

The 2020 presidential race between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is still ongoing as key swing state outcomes have been slower due to mail-in ballots, Fox News reported. The Fox News Decision Desk projected numerous states, including Texas, Florida, Iowa and Ohio would go to Trump while Arizona and Minnesota were projected to go to Biden.

Some states, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, have yet to be called by the Associated Press. The Fox News Decision Desk has yet to call Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

Pennsylvania’s outcome may not come until Wednesday or later, Fox News reported.

The day before the election, Trump had a 10% chance of victory while Biden had an 89% chance of an election victory, according to a FiveThirtyEight prediction. The projection was calculated using polling data and simulations.

The majority of polls had predicted Biden would win Florida, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Trump won Florida on Tuesday night, securing the state’s 29 electoral votes, The Associated Press reported.

The majority of polls predicted Biden beating Trump in Michigan while the polls have Biden beating Trump in Wisconsin, according to FiveThirtyEight.

McCain did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

