Portland Rioters Attempted To Torch Business, Bust Windows During Election Night

A group of rioters in Portland smashed several windows at a local college and attempted to set a building on fire Tuesday night, according to law enforcement, following the initial results of the 2020 presidential election.

Around 100 violent demonstrators swarmed the streets near Portland State University, destroying windows at a college police precinct, student union and educational hall, according to a press release from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Rioters then shattered the storefront of a Starbucks and reportedly dumped flammable liquid into the coffee shop, as deputies said they “interrupted a potential arson,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a tweet.

…Individuals smashed windows and poured flammable liquid inside the business. Officers interrupted a potential arson. This gathering is still declared an unlawful assembly due to criminal activity occurring. Disperse to the south and west. pic.twitter.com/NSsjOETtbZ — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 3, 2020

Kaiave James Douvia, 22, was arrested for criminal mischief, burglary and disorder conduct in conjunction with Connor Austin, 25, who was booked for interfering with a peace officer, the sheriff’s office wrote. Deputies recovered body armor, gas masks, a tire iron, a dumbbell and an umbrella from the mob, according to the release. (RELATED: Portland Rioters Hurl Massive Molotov Into Crowd Of Officers, Light Police Precinct On Fire)

