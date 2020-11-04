‘VERY STRANGE’: Trump Continues To Cast Doubt On Vote Tallies In Post Election Day Tweet Storm

President Donald Trump continued to cast doubt on incoming voter tallies in a number of hotly contested states Wednesday, calling former Vice President Joe Biden’s surge “very strange.”

Trump referenced the surge in support for Biden that came in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Michigan and Wisconsin, which elections officials credit to absentee and mail-in ballots. Trump accused Biden of attempting to “steal the election” at roughly 2 a.m. on Wednesday. It was known prior to the election that Biden and Democrats held a lead in all forms of early voting, both in person and by mail.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted,” Trump tweeted. “VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” (RELATED: President Trump Projected To Take Florida As Biden Spirals Among Hispanic Voters)

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT? https://t.co/6487pYLZnL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The tweets came minutes after Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien held a press call emphasizing that the campaign believes Trump remains on the path to victory. He also contested the decision from a number of medial outlets to call Arizona for Biden.

“It we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the President will win,” says Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien this morning. In a press call, Stepien adamant that any press who called Arizona for Biden are “just plain wrong.” Says Trump will win AZ by 30K votes. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 4, 2020

Despite knowing absentee and mail-in ballots were expected to break for Biden, many found the sudden often outright vertical boost for Biden in the polls jarring and suspicious. One example from the New York Times shows Biden receiving 100% of a more than 100,000-vote update. It is unclear however whether that ratio came directly from elections officials in Michigan or if NYT was adjusting Trump and Bidens’ numbers separately.

An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+ pic.twitter.com/SPUrTf8gXN — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 4, 2020

Trump vowed to bring the election question before the Supreme Court in his brief address Wednesday morning. He has no scheduled events for Wednesday.