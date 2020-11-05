‘The Year Big Media Lost Its Soul’: Geraldo Rivera Says Trump ‘Ran His Heart Out’ Against All Odds

Geraldo Rivera responded Thursday as the election numbers started to look better for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying that President Donald Trump had run a tough campaign against all odds.

“Sad for friend @realDonaldTrump,” Rivera tweeted. “Assuming results stand, he’ll have come just short of an historic comeback. Even if defeat-he ran his heart out. Doubt many could have defied odds, pundits, pollsters & vast media army arrayed against him. This is the year big media lost its soul.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t You Dare Be A Fraud Right Now!’: Dan Bongino And Geraldo Rivera Trade Barbs Over Rayshard Brooks)

Rivera went on to praise Trump for making inroads among Hispanic voters, adding, “Coalition @realDonaldTrump put together has tremendous promise. 12% Black voters & 32% Latinos voted for him to continue a presidency reviled & attacked by mainstream media intent on portraying @POTUS as racist & reactionary. What’re Democrats going to do? Tear down Trump’s wall?”

Rivera also noted that he didn’t necessarily dislike Biden — although he said that he did not vote for him. And he had a a few kind words for Biden’s running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, as well.

“Although I did not vote for @JoeBiden, he’s ok. On the up side-with Congress so evenly divided-Democrats can’t do too much damage. @KamalaHarris will inspire young girls. As 1st Black (& Asian) woman, she’s a big deal and Republicans should recognize the significance of history,” Rivera concluded.