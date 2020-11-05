Paige VanZant Will Make Her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Debut Super Bowl Weekend

Paige VanZant will participate in her first Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event during Super Bowl weekend.

VanZant joined the fighting league after her UFC contract ended, and we now know when she’ll get her first bout in the BKFC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BKFC president David Feldman told MMAFighting.com, “Yeah we’re going to do the Friday before the Super Bowl, right around the Super Bowl, where it’s going to be. It’s going to be a great event for us. We’re going to do Friday, Feb. 5, Paige VanZant, that will be her debut for us.”

The Super Bowl will take place February 7 in Tampa if coronavirus doesn’t derail the event.

If you’re going to sign an athlete like Paige VanZant, then you have to maximize her marketability and showcase her as much as possible.

Having her first fight be the Friday night before the Super Bowl is a great way to do that. It’s a genius call from the BKFC.

While I don’t know much about the fighting league, I can say with supreme confidence that this is a smart decision.

Having said that, I still have no idea why VanZant wants to fight without gloves. She makes serious money with social media marketing and she has a future in entertainment.

Not to be shallow, but her face kind of needs to be put together in order for that money to continue to roll in.

Either way, I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for VanZant.