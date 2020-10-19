Paige VanZant Posts 2 Hype Photos On Instagram

Paige VanZant continued to drop hype content on Instagram with a recent post.

The former UFC fighter posted two photos late Sunday night of herself training after joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and captioned them, "It's ok to be a glow stick; Sometimes we need to break before we shine."

You can take a look at both below.

Say whatever you want about Paige VanZant’s fighting abilities, but there’s no doubt she deserves to be applauded for her positive attitude.

Her UFC career didn’t end as many would have hoped, and she’s out of the organization after a loss to Amanda Ribas.

Amanda Ribas kicked-off the first bout of the main event with a first round submission over Paige Vanzant #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/aSjbr642cX — Nitrogen Sports (@NitrogenSports) July 12, 2020

Now, she’s in the BKFC, and she’s without a doubt the largest name attached to the organization by a country mile.

I’m still not sold that bare knuckle fighting is a winning career move for VanZant, but it’s what she wants to do.

She seems excited and eager to put in the work necessary to win.

View this post on Instagram Pray for peace. Prepare for war. ????: @ericcoleman A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Oct 16, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

We’ll see how she does in her first fight, but there’s no doubt at all that the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is happy to have her.