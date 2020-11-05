Rosario Dawson Congratulates Boyfriend Cory Booker On Senate Win

Actress Rosario Dawson congratulated her boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker on his senate win in New Jersey.

Dawson gushed about Booker in an Instagram post shared Wednesday on her personal Instagram account.

“So proud of and grateful for you my love,” Dawson captioned her Instagram post. “I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again.

“To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need,” she added. “We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!”

She hash-tagged the post, “EyeOnThePrize,” “MIDTERMS” and “2022IsAroundTheCorner.”

Dawson fist confirmed her relationship with Booker back in March of 2019. (RELATED: Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Her Sexuality During Relationship With Sen. Cory Booker)

“I am grateful to be with someone who I respect and love and admire so much,” told TMZ after being spotted at the Ronald Raegan National Airport in D.C.

About a year later, Dawson revealed that she does consider herself to be bisexual.

“People kept saying that I [came out] … I didn’t do that,” Dawson told Bustle at the time. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

“I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me,” she added.