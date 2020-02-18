Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Her Sexuality During Relationship With Sen. Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson clarified her sexuality after raising questions with a Pride Month post back in 2018 that recently resurfaced.

Dawson shared a video of an LGBTQ singer singing “Shape Of You” in honor of 2018 Pride month, and discussed her sexuality in an interview with Bustle, first published Friday.

“Happy pride month! Sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies,” she captioned the post. “Keep being strong in the face of adversity. Loud & proud.”

Many were left wondering about Dawson’s sexuality, but she began dating Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker shortly after the post was shared. (RELATED: Cory Booker Hints At Possibly Proposing To Rosario Dawson)

“People kept saying that I [came out] … I didn’t do that,” Dawson told Bustle. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.”

“I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me,” she added.

Dawson and Booker went public with their relationship in March of 2019.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” Dawson said of choosing to date a political figure. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

“But in each other I think we found our person,” she added.