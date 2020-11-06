REPORT: Pair Of Men In Hummer With QAnon Decals, Brandishing AR-15 And Handguns Arrested In Philadelphia

Police arrested two Virginia men armed with handguns and an AR-15 rifle Friday outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Fox 13 reported.

Police received a tip that the men, who they describe as Trump supporters, made threats against the convention center, NBC 10 reported. Police alerted the FBI, Fox 13 reported. The officers found an AR-15 rifle inside their Hummer, which featured several QAnon stickers, according to the outlet.

The two men reportedly approached the police during the investigation. One had a concealed handgun, and the other had a visible one, according to the outlet. The men are reportedly licensed to carry a firearm in Virginia, but not in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is hosting part of the vote count for the state, and the Trump administration pursued court action to pause mail-in ballot counting there, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Trump Team’s Allegations Of Widespread Fraud Are Not Supported By Their Own Lawsuits)

“The FBI works closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify and stop any potential threats to public safety,” the FBI said in a statement. “It is vital that the FBI, our partners, and the public work together to protect our community.”

State or local authorities will file charges, and Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation, NBC 10 reported.