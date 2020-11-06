REPORT: NBA Players’ Reps Vote To Start The Next Season December 22

NBA players want to start the season Dec. 22.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (who blocks me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the National Basketball Players Association board of representatives voted Thursday to start the season right before Christmas. The league is gunning to finish the regular season in July. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The other starting date reportedly on the table was January 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 29, 2020 at 3:17pm PDT

If the NBA starts right before Christmas, finishes the regular season in July and the playoffs are over before football starts, then it’s not a bad idea.

Whatever the NBA does, the priority has to be finishing before the schedule collides with the NFL and college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Oct 23, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

As we all know, the ratings were in the garbage for the 2020 NBA Finals, and there are a ton of reasons why that happened.

Politics being injected into the sport at a nauseating level is certainly near the top of the list, but I fundamentally believe going up against football was a suicidal decision for the NBA.

The only way the NBA succeeds is if it’s the main show in town. If this plan gets that done, then the league should do it. If another NBA Finals goes up against football, then they’re cooked.

P.S.: Seriously, how soft is Adrian Wojnarowski that he blocks me on Twitter?