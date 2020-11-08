Jim Harbaugh’s Time Coaching Michigan Is Nearing A Rapid End

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh’s days with the Wolverines are numbered.

The Wolverines were boat raced off of the field Saturday by the Indiana Hoosiers to the tune of 38-21, and it was an incredibly embarrassing loss for Harbaugh. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fresh off a humiliating loss to Michigan State, the Wolverines followed it up by getting dominated by Michael Penix Jr. and company.

It’s this simple. Harbaugh is cooked. He’s done. It’s over for him.

Harbaugh needs to get the hell out of Ann Arbor as quickly as possible. If he waits much longer he’s going to end up fleeing like a deposed dictator in a third world country.

It’s time to face the music and dance his way right out of the door. I really don’t know how to state it any simpler.

His time is over with Michigan. The Wolverines are currently 1-2 and they still have games against Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and Maryland.

Will they be favored in any of them? I think there’s a very real chance the answer to that is no.

It’s over. It’s now just a question of when it becomes official.