Falcons Player Keith Smith Says He Eats Chipotle Up To 5 Times A Day, Provides Bank Statements As Proof

Atlanta Falcons player Keith Smith is a huge fan of Chipotle.

During a recent interview on the “Endless Hustle” podcast, Smith revealed that he eats Chipotle “four or five times a day.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, such a claim sounds absolutely insane given how much food that would be to consume in a single day, but he wasn’t kidding.

In bank statements provided to BroBible, it’s crystal clear that Smith wasn’t kidding around or lying. He has the financials to prove that he spends serious cash at Chipotle.

You can see the statements in the video below.

Honestly, I have nothing but respect for this move. I love Chipotle, and if you want to eat it five times a day, then go for it.

Why the hell not? I imagine Smith’s body must burn through calories at an insane rate as an NFL player for the Falcons.

I’m sure he can handle a few bowls of Chipotle a day.

On a side note, I used to eat Chipotle every single day for a couple years. I’m not sure it was good for me, but it definitely wasn’t the main part of the problem with my diet.

You’ll never hear me say a bad word about the restaurant.

Props to Smith for having maybe the greatest diet in the NFL.