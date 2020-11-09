Kim Kardashian Arranged Private Zoom Call With Dr. Fauci, Other Celebrities To Discuss COVID-19

Reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly set up a private Zoom call with White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci and other celebrities at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kardashian and roughly 36 other celebrities had the opportunity to ask Fauci questions about the virus, according to an article published Sunday by CNN.

Dr. Fauci revealed that Kim Kardashian facilitated a private Zoom call about the pandemic between himself and 36 other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, 2 Chainz, Katy Perry, and others. https://t.co/Ely16EjYAJ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 9, 2020

“It was a whole bunch of movie stars and some sports figures and they wanted to know about what they could do to stay safe, about wearing masks and avoiding crowds,” Fauci told the outlet. “I was impressed by the questions they asked, by their level of sophistication.”

Fauci, who was not making media appearances at the time per the outlet, said he met with the celebrities because they had “megaphones” and “could get the word out about staying safe.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Begs Followers To ‘Stay Inside,’ Says Coronavirus Is ‘Serious,’ After Plea From Surgeon General)

“Each of them has enormous numbers of followers on their social media accounts,” Fauci told CNN. “I could say to them, for example, it’s important to wear a mask, and they get on their accounts and say ‘wear a mask’ and it goes out to an additional couple of million people.”

Apparently celebrities are more like regular people than we ever get to see. The topics discussed during the call included wearing face masks, social distancing and whether it was safe to eat takeout food.

These celebrities did use their platforms to discuss COVID-19 after the call, but it would have been nice to know that they had actually met with Fauci. It would have given their coronavirus posts more credibility.

