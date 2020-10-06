‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19

Kim Kardashian opened up about taking care of her husband Kanye West after she said he got the coronavirus, calling those times “scary.”

“Kanye [West] had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” the 39-year-old reality star shared with Grazia magazine in a piece published Tuesday.

“It was so scary and unknown,” she added. “I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.” (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star explained that the 43-year-old rapper was dealing with the virus back in mid-March, about the same time that “Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had Covid.” (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

At one point, she recalled having to help him get out of bed “when he wasn’t feeling good.”

“It was a challenge because it was so unknown,” Kardashian said. “Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

As previously reported, the “Yeezus” hitmaker shared with Forbes earlier this year that he had caught the coronavirus and recalled having the “chills, shaking in the bed” and “taking hot showers.”

He also talked about watching “videos” that told him what he was “supposed to do to get over it.”