1 Dead, Others Minorly Injured After Shooting At North Carolina Church

One man died and others were left injured after a shooting during a funeral service at a High Point, North Carolina church Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to an emergency call about a shooting at Living Water Baptist Church around 3:29 p.m., according to a press release. Officials continue to search for the shooter and have not released the identity of the man fatally shot, local outlet Fox 8 reported.

“How could this happen at our church? I thought our church was a safe place,” Living Water Baptist Pastor Dayhige Wright told Fox 8. “Even in the midst of this we have to keep the faith, but we also have to spread it too.”

“I am managing under the circumstances, our congregation is doing the same despite the event that took place yesterday,” he told a local NBC affiliate. (RELATED: US Catholics Targeted In Several Separate Incidents Ranging From Vandalism To Attempted Murder)

Criminal Homicide @ 1300 Brentwood St: HIGH POINT, NC – On Sunday, November 8, 2020, at approximately 3:29 pm, High Point Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of Living Water Baptist Church located at 1300 Brentwood St…….. https://t.co/IAEux1sX6W — HighPoint(NC)Police (@HighPointPolice) November 9, 2020

Between 50 and 60 people attended the funeral service, though only one person on site was a member of the church, Fox 8 reported. Police say the attack was likely not random, according to the NBC affiliate.

The High Point Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

