Over 50 People Beheaded In Mozambique By ISIS-Linked Terrorists

ISIS-linked terrorists beheaded and dismembered more than 50 people over three days at a soccer field in Mozambique, according to local reports.

The terrorists launched attacks on villages in the areas of Miudumbe and Macomia, burning down homes and kidnapping women and children, according to the New York Post. Others were then taken to a soccer field in Muatide where more than 50 people were beheaded and "chopped up," as reported by Al Jazeera.

The militants who carried out the brutal attack — which included several more beheadings in another nearby village — are allegedly attempting to form an Islamic state in the area, the BBC reported. The attackers chanted “allahu akbar” while carrying out the atrocities, which lasted multiple days, per the BBC.

More than 50 people have been beheaded by militant Islamists in Mozambique, state media reports. Many of the killings are reported to have happened during a mass execution in a football field https://t.co/MMnJqvoqft — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) November 10, 2020

The group goes by the name "Al-Shabaab" but do not have any apparent connection to a terrorist group that operates under the same name in Somalia, per Al Jazeera. They have been committing these types of mass killings for three years now in the region, according to the Post. Last year they pledged allegiance to ISIS and have been building their own mosques throughout northeastern Mozambique, the Post says, citing Amnesty International.