AMC Offering Private Theater Rentals For Movie Goers Amid Pandemic

AMC Entertainment announced Tuesday that it planned to offer private theater rentals for movie goers in an effort to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“It’s unprecedented for AMC to receive 110,000 contacts in four weeks about a private theater rental, based only on word of mouth and organic publicity, and we are excited about and appreciative of the interest this has sparked among AMC guests,” Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer for AMC shared with the New York Times. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Hypes Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ With Unreal Shot)

The idea follows a four-week trial in October for the service as a way to entice movie goers to come back after the coronavirus outbreak has lead many to skip going to the theaters. The piece noted, the 110,000 contacts about the offer was more than four-times the number of theater rental requests the theater chain had all of last year. (RELATED: Report: Warner Bros Looking At Skipping Theaters For ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ Going Straight To Streaming)

According to the report:

AMC, the largest theater chain the United States, said guests could rent any of its approximately 600 theaters nationwide through its website and mobile app for a movie screening, with fees starting at $99. New releases are more expensive — “Tenet,” “The War With Grandpa” and “Freaky” could cost as much as $349. The rental fee includes up to 20 tickets.

The offer comes after theaters across the country were forced to close back in March due to the pandemic and have continued to struggle with major markets like Los Angeles and New York City theaters remaining closed and keeping major movie releases from coming out.

AMC said for the private theater rentals, guests would still be required to wear masks and practice social distancing in the auditorium. The rest of the details can be viewed here.