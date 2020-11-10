Grocery Chains Across The Country Are Restricting How Much Toilet Paper People Can Buy Again

Retailers are re-imposing limits on just how much of certain bathroom essentials you can buy at a time due to an increasing COVID panic.

According to a Fox 11 report, store chains that are imposing the purchase limits cited the spike in COVID-19 cases. This past spring, there were multiple shortages of basic household items besides toilet paper, including hand sanitizer and paper towels.

“We’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits to two per customer on certain products, including bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap,” a spokesman for Koger said, according to Fox 11.

The warehouse retail chain CostCo is another retailer that has announced limitations.

“Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites,” the chain said on its website.

The Texas grocery chain H-E-B is also clamping down on panic-buying, and was more explicit about it on its website. (RELATED: Woman Gives Birth In Toilet Paper Aisle Of Missouri Walmart)

“To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items. Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily,” the store said.

The Texas chain’s limits on toilet paper and paper towels only apply in some locations, but it has also limited a variety of other products, including hydrogen peroxide, rubbing alcohol, first-aid gloves, and brisket.