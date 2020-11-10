Police Investigating Second Portable Toilet Explosion In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police are continuing their investigation after a portable toilet exploded in the street for a second time this week, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The first incident involving an exploding portable toilet occurred on Thursday in Lawrenceville, while the second incident happened on Tuesday morning in East Allegheny, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

EXPLODING PORTABLE TOILETS: Pittsburgh police are investigating whether this porta potty explosion is related to other recent incidents. https://t.co/jaaem2gSFl — KDKA (@KDKA) November 10, 2020

Pittsburgh police explained that the most recent incident of a portable toilet erupting happened on the 900 block of Itin Street. A construction crew reportedly called the police at 7 a.m. to report the incident, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. (RELATED: Bidet Maker TUSHY Announces New Dating App For Poop-Loving People)

The previous incident occurred on the 3400 block of Denny Street where the portable toilet not only blew up, but reportedly broke a window at a nearby home, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The incident, which occurred around 3:30 a.m., was described by the homeowner as having caused, “a loud boom.”

The police are reportedly continuing to investigate what type of explosives were used and if there is any correlation between the two incidents. No injuries occurred in either incident.