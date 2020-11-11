Bernie Sanders: ‘Yes I Would’ Be Biden’s Secretary Of Labor If Asked

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday that he would accept a nomination from President-elect Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, assuming the conditions were right.

“Well, what is true is I want to do everything I can to protect the working families of this country who are under tremendous duress right now and whether that is in the Senate whether thats in the Biden administration,” Sanders told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. “Who knows? Let’s see how that unfolds.” (RELATED: Biden Forms New ‘COVID-19 Advisory Board’ With Members From Bush, Obama, And Trump Administration Alums — Addresses Pfizer Vaccine News)

“If I had a portfolio that allowed me to stand up and fight for working families, would I do it?” he posed. “Yes, I would.”

Earlier in the interview, Sanders stated that prior to dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, he and Biden “hammered out an agreement” on potential policies.

“Some of those proposals are very, very significant,” he continued. “It means raising the minimum wage to at least 15 bucks an hour. It means making it easier for workers to form unions, equal pay for equal work, investing $2 trillion in combating climate change and creating millions of jobs as we move away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy.”

“Would I have gone further? Yes. Are those significant proposals that will protect the needs of working families? Yes, they are.”

Biden began adding members to his transition teams on Monday and Tuesday and reportedly plans to begin tapping his prospective White House chief of staff and other cabinet members as soon as Thursday.