Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Calls NFL’s COVID-19 Rules A ‘Double Standard’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t so sure the NFL’s COVID-19 rules are all necessary.

Rodgers gave his opinion on the NFL’s coronavirus rules and called some of them a “double standard,” during Tuesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I just think there’s some double standards… You can dap up a guy after the game but you can’t eat at the same lunch table as a teammate”@AaronRodgers12 on the COVID protocols #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/7RqyrUgSWQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2020

“Obviously the proponents of all that say it’s necessary to get us to the finish line and to the season,” Rodgers said on the show. “I think there’s a lot of questions about — are we doing all this based on science? And it’s all necessary? There are some interesting conversations to be had down the line about all that.” (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Take Baker Mayfield Off Of The NFL’s Coronavirus List)

“I’m just wondering, ‘What is this based on?'” Rodgers continued. “I just think there’s some double standards. You can dap up a guy after the game, but you can’t eat at the same lunch table as a teammate.”

Rodgers also noted that players are allowed to be in close contact with teammates on the field, but not in the locker room.

“You can go down to practice and hit each other and be in close contact, but you have to have plexiglass in between you and the guy next to you in the locker room,” he said. “Some of those things, to me, don’t add up. I understand we are trying to get every game in and stay healthy.”

There are currently eight weeks left in the 2020 NFL season.