Danica Patrick Unfollows Aaron Rodgers On Instagram, Rep Confirms They’re Over

A representative for Danica Patrick confirmed the relationship between the race car driver and Aaron Rodgers was over.

Patrick first unfollowed the Green Bay Packers quarterback Wednesday and had even deleted posts of the two off her page, according to a report published by E! News. As of Thursday, the former NASCAR driver was still not following Rodgers.

It’s now clear that the unfollow on Instagram was a sign of the break up. Patrick was also not present at the American Century Championship where Rodgers participated in the golf tournament.

Patrick and Rodgers made their first debut as a couple at Patrick’s last race at the Daytona race track in 2018. They’ve been together ever since with Patrick joking about wanting to get engaged in November of 2019. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Jokes About Getting Engaged To Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’ll Probably Get Proposed To Tomorrow Now’)

“That’s one of those things,” Patrick said when asked when the two were planning to get married. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen, so you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life’s good.'”

Well, it seems like there won’t be an engagement anytime soon.