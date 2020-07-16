Danica Patrick Unfollows Aaron Rodgers On Instagram, Rep Confirms They’re Over

A representative for Danica Patrick confirmed the relationship between the race car driver and Aaron Rodgers was over.
Patrick first unfollowed the Green Bay Packers quarterback Wednesday and had even deleted posts of the two off her page, according to a report published by E! News. As of Thursday, the former NASCAR driver was still not following Rodgers.
It’s now clear that the unfollow on Instagram was a sign of the break up. Patrick was also not present at the American Century Championship where Rodgers participated in the golf tournament.
Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth. What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!! I think it’s also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different….. sometimes it’s better…. And I learn something. ☺️ . I know it’s a tough time right now with work and money, but if you have the ability to plan a trip, it’s a great time to research. Might even be some good deals out there too! And if you can’t, dream into it for the future!
Patrick and Rodgers made their first debut as a couple at Patrick’s last race at the Daytona race track in 2018. They’ve been together ever since with Patrick joking about wanting to get engaged in November of 2019. (RELATED: Danica Patrick Jokes About Getting Engaged To Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’ll Probably Get Proposed To Tomorrow Now’)
“That’s one of those things,” Patrick said when asked when the two were planning to get married. “You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen, so you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life’s good.'”
Well, it seems like there won’t be an engagement anytime soon.