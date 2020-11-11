Texas A&M Vs. Tennessee Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee won’t be played as scheduled this Saturday because of coronavirus.

The SEC announced late Tuesday afternoon that the game was postponed because of “positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals” on the Aggies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s now the third SEC football game to be canceled this upcoming weekend.

NEWS | The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee FB games of Nov. 14 are postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU and A&M FB programs. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 10, 2020

The SEC is just getting dominated right now by coronavirus, and it’s absolutely brutal. For a conference that had very few problems as of a week ago, the SEC is getting crushed right now.

So far, we’ve had Mississippi State vs. Auburn, LSU vs. Alabama and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee all called off this Saturday.

More or less, the SEC made it to Halloween weekend just fine. Then, all hell broke loose. Read into that as much as you want.

Scheduling note: I’ve decided to spend next Halloween on an SEC campus. Literally any of them https://t.co/GLDVpeMxau — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 10, 2020

I have no idea if all these games will be made up or not. I find it hard to believe the SEC can magically reschedule three games without any issues at all.

All I know is that the SEC better get this situation under control or this weekend won’t be the last one with issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas A&M Football (@aggiefootball) on Nov 7, 2020 at 7:33pm PST

Best of luck to all the SEC fans out there. It sounds like they’re going to need all the help they can get.