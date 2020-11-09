LSU’s Football Team Has Positive Coronavirus Cases, Game Against Alabama Is At Risk Of Not Happening

LSU’s upcoming game against Alabama is reportedly at risk of not happening.

According to 247Sports, LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed to the media that the Tigers “have some players who have COVID and have some players in quarantine.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that it’s a “fluid situation,” and didn’t go into which specific players have the virus.

New: #LSU‘s game against #Alabama is now in jeopardy. Ed Orgeron said the Tigers have had a COVID-19 outbreak, with players testing positive and others now in quarantine.https://t.co/SiSS9cT7Py pic.twitter.com/LYLESQmjaN — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 9, 2020

247Sports reported that the game against the Crimson Tide slated for Saturday “could now be in jeopardy” because of the cases within LSU’s program. Ross Dellenger reported that the Tigers are “very thin at defensive back and quarterback” ahead of the Alabama matchup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:55am PST

It truly never ends when it comes to coronavirus causing problems in the world of college football. It never ends.

Think about all the games we had canceled this past weekend. Now, one of the most highly-anticipated games of the weekend might not happen.

The SEC has had a couple of bumps along the way, but it’s been pretty smooth sailing overall for the most part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:22am PDT

However, bagging the Alabama vs. LSU game would certainly take things to a new level, and it would without question be the biggest cancelation within the SEC.

I’m simply not ready for this game to not happen. Don’t take the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide away from us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 25, 2020 at 8:25am PDT

If the game does happen, you can watch it at 6:00 EST on CBS.