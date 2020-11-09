Editorial

LSU’s Football Team Has Positive Coronavirus Cases, Game Against Alabama Is At Risk Of Not Happening

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU’s upcoming game against Alabama is reportedly at risk of not happening.

According to 247Sports, LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed to the media that the Tigers “have some players who have COVID and have some players in quarantine.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added that it’s a “fluid situation,” and didn’t go into which specific players have the virus.

247Sports reported that the game against the Crimson Tide slated for Saturday “could now be in jeopardy” because of the cases within LSU’s program. Ross Dellenger reported that the Tigers are “very thin at defensive back and quarterback” ahead of the Alabama matchup.

 

It truly never ends when it comes to coronavirus causing problems in the world of college football. It never ends.

Think about all the games we had canceled this past weekend. Now, one of the most highly-anticipated games of the weekend might not happen.

The SEC has had a couple of bumps along the way, but it’s been pretty smooth sailing overall for the most part.

 

However, bagging the Alabama vs. LSU game would certainly take things to a new level, and it would without question be the biggest cancelation within the SEC.

I’m simply not ready for this game to not happen. Don’t take the Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide away from us!

 

If the game does happen, you can watch it at 6:00 EST on CBS.