Woman Travels 23 Miles To Save Sick Swan In New York City

A New York City woman went on an epic journey to save a sick swan in New York City on Nov. 5.

Ariel Cordova-Rojas was celebrating her upcoming 30th birthday by visiting Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge where she discovered an ill swan, according to an article published Tuesday by The New York Times. Rojas found the swan alone at the park and after it didn’t move or make a sound when she approached it, she realized it was sick.

“If there’s an animal in need,” she said, according to the outlet, “I’m going to do whatever I can.”

Rojas ended up picking up the swan and hiking a mile back to her bike, per the NYT.

“Well, I’m carrying a swan,” she recalled to the outlet. “I have no idea what to do. I guess I’m just going to walk.” (RELATED: Eerie Photo Shows Snake Eel Bursting Out Of Bird’s Stomach In Midair)

Rojas was unsure what to do next, but a married couple ended up driving the woman and the swan to the subway station. Rojas, her bike and the swan made it onto the subway, according to the NYT.

“Meanwhile, there’s a few people on the train and nobody seems to be fazed,” Rojas told The New York Times. There was a man on the train sitting behind her on his phone.

“I don’t even know if he noticed there was a swan in front of him,” she added.

Rojas and the swan ended up making it to an animal rehabilitation center in Manhattan where the swan is currently receiving treatment, the outlet reported.