Peloton Recalls Pedals On 27,000 Bikes After Over A Dozen Injuries Reported

Peloton recalled 27,000 bikes Thursday after issues with the pedals caused multiple injuries.

The pedals fitted on bikes sold between 2013 and 2016 have been breaking off mid-ride, according to the company’s website.

“Peloton Interactive, Inc., in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, announces a recall of out-of-warranty PR70P clip-in pedals due to risk of axle breaks,” the company said on its website. “These pedals can break unexpectedly during use, which may result in injury.” (RELATED: A Group Of Music Publishers Is Suing Peloton For $150M In Damages)

“PR70P pedals are the first generation of pedals and were fitted on Bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016,” the statement continued.

The company received 120 reports of broken pedals and 16 injuries. Of the 16 injuries, five had to require medical care, Peloton said on its website.

“There is no greater priority than the safety and well-being of Peloton Members,” Peloton spokeswoman Amelise Lane said in a statement to Business Insider.

Peloton reported a 66% increase in quarterly sales in May after gyms were forced to close due to coronavirus, Business Insider reported.

However, the pedals definitely shouldn’t be breaking off of the bikes. These are extremely expensive pieces of work out equipment. You would kind of just expect them to work and you definitely don’t expect to have to get stitches from trying to work out on a Peloton.