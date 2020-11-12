Teacher Dies Just 3 Days After Contracting COVID

An Iowa teacher died just three days after his family said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jason Englert, 38 of Belmond, Iowa, was found dead in his home Sunday just days after he contracted COVID-19, KCCI reported.

“Jason was always such a pleasure to have because he had such a positive attitude, a lot of energy, and the rapport he had with students was remarkable,” said Dan Frazier, superintendent of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, according to KCCI.

The news comes just two days after Darla Arends, a teacher in Charles City, Iowa died after a two-month battle with the virus, KAAL reported. She was 58. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Dies From COVID-19 Complications In Missouri)

The Belmond-Klemme school district, where Englert taught, did mass testing after a surge in COVID-19 cases, KCCI stated in their report. Englert’s family said that’s how he discovered he was positive, and he started to develop a mild headache.

“He was just a very energetic guy, and he always had a cheerful way of looking at things,” Frazier told the outlet. “It wasn’t unusual for me to ask him how it was going and he would say things like ‘living the dream.’”

Frazier coached volleyball with Englert. The superintendent called Englert an exceptional coach and a brilliant teacher, who taught students in the talented and gifted program, KCCI said in their report.

“We continue to mourn for our loss and we pray for Jason’s family,” Frazier said, the local outlet reported.

While an official cause of death has not been issued, his family said they wondered if the virus could have triggered a heart attack or stroke, according to KCCI.