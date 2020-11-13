‘Just Had Heartfelt Phone Call’: Geraldo Rivera Gives Update After Speaking Privately With President Donald Trump

Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said Friday that he had spoken with his friend, President Donald Trump, and that Trump was under no illusions regarding his situation.

Rivera likened Trump, who has been projected to lose his 2020 reelection bid, to a fighter who was forcing a final round despite being behind in points. (RELATED: ‘The Year Big Media Lost Its Soul’: Geraldo Rivera Says Trump ‘Ran His Heart Out’ Against All Odds)

“Just had heartfelt phone call w friend @realDonaldTrump who said he’s a ‘realist’ who’ll do the ‘right thing,'” Rivera tweeted. “But he wants to see ‘what states do in terms of certifiction (etc).’ He sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished.”

Rivera said that Trump had complained about being attacked from the beginning, mentioning the Russia investigation and the impeachment that took up much of his presidency.

“He seemed like a heavyweight champion who is behind in points leading into the final round, but determined to fight on, knowing all the refs have scored the fight for the other guy. Still, he’s going to answer the final bell, looking for the knockout he knows is a longshot,” Rivera concluded.

Rivera, a longtime friend of the president, has recently called for him to concede the race and to allow former Vice President Joe Biden to begin his transition into the White House.

“You fought an incredible battle vs all odds and the curse of insidious disease,” Rivera tweeted. “You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity. You came so close.

Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity.”