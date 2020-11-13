Vince Vaughn Says We Can Have ‘Different Likes And Beliefs’ After Video Of Him Meeting Trump Went Viral

Actor Vince Vaughn finally spoke out about the criticism he received after a video of him chatting with President Donald Trump went viral back in January.

Vaughn opened up about what really happened during an interview published Friday by the Los Angeles Times. Vaughn had run into Trump at a college football game in New Orleans.

Vince Vaughn was seen talking to Donald Trump at last night’s #NationalChampionship and social media had a lot of opinions about it: https://t.co/1SDRTxXZw2pic.twitter.com/r13rf3GG3L — Complex (@Complex) January 14, 2020



“In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well,” Vaughn told the outlet.

“It was the only time I’ve ever met him,” he said. “We said hello. He was very personable. I didn’t get into policies.” (RELATED: Vince Vaughn Shakes Hands With Donald Trump, Becomes Major Trending Topic Twitter During Title Game)

Vaughn claimed he doesn’t think “most people” took him meeting Trump as seriously as the people “making noise about it” on social media. He went on to say that we should “stand up” for people’s right to disagree.

“I think people are more charged than ever about these things,” he continued. “But I don’t think most people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it. I was raised with the idea that you could have different likes and beliefs and you should respect and defend that in other people, not shout it down. The people you disagree with the most, you should stand up for their right to do that.”