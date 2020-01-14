Vince Vaughn Shakes Hands With Donald Trump, Becomes Major Trending Topic On Twitter During Title Game

Vince Vaughn made waves on the internet after spending some time with President Donald Trump during the national title game Monday night.

The Hollywood superstar was in Trump’s booth for a portion of the game when he was captured by the broadcast cameras during LSU’s victory over Clemson. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Vaughn, who has made no attempt to hide his libertarian and conservative political views, shook hands with POTUS, and that was enough to set the internet on fire.

When I woke up this morning, it was the number one news topic on Twitter. You can watch a video of it below.

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Listen up, folks. I’m going to make this very simple for all of you. If you’re upset with the fact Vaughn spent time with Trump and shook his hand, then the problem is with you.

I don’t care who the president is, if you have the opportunity to sit in their booth and shake their hand, then you do it.

It’s not about the person. It’s about respect for the office. The presidency is the most exclusive group in the history of the world, and they run the most powerful country in the history of the planet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When given the chance to meet a man holding the office, you don’t say “no.”

If you’re a big enough loser to spend time tweeting about it, then you should take a hard look in the mirror.

Again, this shouldn’t even surprise anybody. Vaughn isn’t secretive about his political feelings! He is very openly right of center.

Why are people online acting like it’s a shock he shook Trump’s hand?

I hope Vaughn had a hell of a time at the game, and I hope the people angry online find a way to enjoy their lives a little bit more.