Watch Vince Vaughn In The Trailer For The New Horror-Comedy Movie ‘Freaky’

Vince Vaughn’s new movie “Freaky” looks interesting.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the trailer, this one has some potential to be pretty solid. Give it a watch below.

As everyone knows, I’m a huge fan of Vince Vaughn. I think the man is a superstar and incredibly underrated.

I’ll give literally anything he’s in a shot. I don’t care what the plot is or who else is in the cast. If Vince Vaughn is in the film, then I’ll give it a watch.

After all, we’re talking about the man who made “Wedding Crashers” a smash hit.

Now, he’s starring in a horror-comedy about a serial killer switching bodies with a high school student. At the very least, it’s an interesting premise.

Given the fact that Vaughn is in it, something tells me we’re in for a fun time.

You can catch “Freaky” starting November 13th, which is a Friday! Spooky!