Jim Acosta Says Trump ‘Goes Back To Being Another Crackpot On The Internet’ After January 20

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said that President Donald Trump will become “another crackpot on the internet” after he leaves office.

Acosta appeared Friday night on “Anderson Cooper 360” to discuss Trump’s Rose Garden statement about Operation Warp Speed and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Host Anderson Cooper soon brought the topic to the Trump campaign’s legal fights over the election and the president’s refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is the first time we have seen President Trump over a week, first time I have seen him talk about Covid for a while,” Cooper said. “The legal battles are falling apart. When is the inevitable going to happen?”

“Well, he was pretending in this Rose Garden address that there is some sort of way for him to get back to the White House come January 20th,” Acosta said. “That’s not going to happen. He was even talking at some point about how he’s not going to let this country going into the lockdown, but then proceeded to talk about whatever the next administration will do, almost catching himself and acknowledging that Joe Biden will be taking the keys to the oval office on January 20th.”

Acosta, whose frequent engagements with the president have often made news over the years, opined that Trump was “out there to soothe his damaged ego.”

“But he was talking about the situation in New York, he was talking about the pandemic as if his policies going to have some sort of effect on all of this after January 20th and that’s just not the case,” he continued. (RELATED: Maxine Waters: Country Headed From ‘Dark Days’ Of Trump To The ‘Dawn Of A New Progressive Era’)

“He’s been tweeting, talking about how he won this state and that state,” Acosta concluded. “We have to pay attention to those tweets now Anderson because he’s the president. But after January 20th, he just goes back to being another crackpot on the internet.”