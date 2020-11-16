A Guy Goes Crazy At A Baseball Game In Embarrassing Viral Video

One dude has gone viral for his behavior at a baseball game between little kids.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a man can be seen arguing with the umpires in embarrassing fashion at a matchup between children.

Watch the video below. It's unbelievably cringeworthy.

Take it easy Dad it’s a 10u baseball game @starting9 (via ig:Alexmathis) pic.twitter.com/5YlepbP3Kq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2020

I don't know what that dude's problem is, but he needs to learn to take a deep breath and relax. What the hell was he thinking?

If you treat sporting events between kids as the World Series or the Super Bowl, then you're a clown. It's that simple.

Guess what, folks? Your child almost certainly isn't headed to the MLB, NHL, NBA or NFL. That's just a fact. I never understand parents who behave like every pitch or play will determine whether or not their fifth grader gets a shot at the pros.

How much does your life have to suck in order to behave like this in a public setting at a sporting event? I’m guessing that it has to suck a lot!

Finally, this seems like a great time to remember Jim Rome’s classic softball guy rant. Seems to apply perfectly here.