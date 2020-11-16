Health

Inmates Contracted To Haul Corpses After COVID Spike In El Paso

El Paso County detention inmates on work release climb into a transport van after working at the Medical Examiner's office in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. - Inmates on work release are assisting the medical examiners office to relieve pressure during the recent spike in coronavirus deaths. Due to a recent spike in coronavirus deaths, El Paso County officials have brought in five mobile morgue trailers with five more on standby. Within the past 48 hours there have been 45 recorded COVID-19 deaths (JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Hamel/AFP via Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
Inmates in El Paso, Texas, are being contracted to move corpses after local morgues have experienced autopsy backlogs following a surge in coronavirus deaths.

Between four and eight inmates from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detention facility who are facing low-level misdemeanor offenses volunteer daily to transport the bodies, according to The Texas Tribune. The prisoners make $2 per hour for their service, despite typically not receiving pay for other jobs, the local outlet reported.

Images show mask-clad inmates in striped uniforms pushing stretchers with what appear to be bodies covered in plastic, according to The Tribune. Other photos show the prisoners loading corpses onto eight truck trailers serving as temporary morgues — the number of which is said to increase to 10 in the near future, the local outlet reported.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the assignment is temporary, as the county awaits a National Guard detachment, according to The Tribune. (RELATED: Washington State Restricts Indoor Gatherings Ahead Of Thanksgiving, Limits Weddings, Funerals And Dining)

A total of 45 people died from the virus in El Paso county between Thursday and Friday and approximately 1,100 are hospitalized in the area, the local outlet reported. Texas has around 1,000,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and roughly 19,500 deaths, according to a state health services map.

