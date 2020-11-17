Adam Thielen Makes Absurd Touchdown Catch Against The Bears

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen made an absurd catch Monday night during a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears.

Early in the game, Thielen hauled in an incredibly impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown, and it’s one of the best catches we’ve seen all season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch multiple different angles of the catch below.

CIRCUS GRAB. Adam Thielen made a terrific catch for the score ???? (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Eidat08IjY — ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2020

My friends, it really doesn’t get too much better than that when it comes to big time touchdown catches in the NFL.

That was one hell of an impressive snag, and there’s no other way to put it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings)

The Bears had Thielen locked down, and it still didn’t matter at all. He was able to find just enough space to stick one hand out, and he hauled the ball in to put points on the board.

While there’s still a lot of time left in the season, I have a strong feeling that this catch from Thielen will go down as one of the best of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thielen (@athielen19)

Props to him for hauling in the wild catch for a touchdown.