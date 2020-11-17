Miami Hurricanes Postpone 3 Football Games Because Of Coronavirus

Miami has postponed multiple football games because of coronavirus.

The Hurricanes announced late Monday afternoon that their games against Wake Forest, North Carolina and Georgia Tech have all been pushed back because of "positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Miami football team." The Hurricanes are the latest team to be impacted in a big way by coronavirus.

Miami will play the Demon Deacons December 5, the Tar Heels December 12 and the Yellow Jackets December 19.

Update – Miami has rescheduled three football games. More: — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 16, 2020

Another day passes in the world of college football, and we have more bad news when it comes to scheduling.

At this point, I just expect to wake up and read about more cancelations and postponements. For about the past 10 days, it’s just been brutal in the world of college football.

The Hurricanes took an entire three week block of their schedule and bumped the entire thing back. That’s a pretty serious sign that things aren’t going well.

Of course, I’d rather play the games late than not play the games at all. That much is for sure.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them on the latest cancelations and postponements in college football.