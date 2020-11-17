PFF Ranks Justin Fields As The Top Quarterback In College Football

Pro Football Focus has Ohio State star Justin Fields ranked as the top passer in college football.

PFF released their latest grades Tuesday, and the OSU phenom was rated as the best player at his position in college football.

Alabama’s Mac Jones and BYU sensation Zach Wilson was third.

Highest-graded QBs in College Football

1. Justin Fields, Ohio St – 93.9

2. Mac Jones, Alabama – 93.8

3. Zach Wilson, BYU – 93.7

4. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma – 92.2

5. Kyle Trask, Florida – 91.4 pic.twitter.com/khn5WBi7P8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 17, 2020

For those of you who haven’t been paying attention, Justin Fields has been on a different level this season.

I’m not surprised at all that he’s the highest graded quarterback in college football. The man has been playing out of his mind for the Buckeyes.

Not only is OSU rolling, but Fields is doing literally everything possible to win the Heisman Trophy. He looks unstoppable on the field.

The dual-threat passer has a cannon for an arm, is very accurate and is next level mobile. He’s pretty much a video game character.

Now, can he get OSU past Wisconsin? Time will tell, but his future is absurdly bright. There’s no doubt about that.