REPORT: Lil Wayne Charged With Federal Firearms Crime, Faces Up To A Decade In Prison

Lil Wayne is reportedly in a bit of hot water with the law.

According to TMZ, the superstar rapper has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon after guns and drugs were allegedly found on his plane in Florida in 2019. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Wayne will appear in court for the first time in December. If convicted, he faces up to a decade in prison.

Lil Wayne obviously has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be grateful for that fact. You don’t want it any other way.

Having said that, we simply can’t let Lil Wayne go to prison. We can’t do it. At some point, you have to draw a line in the sand.

You have to take a stand for something, and Wayne is an American treasure. He has to be protected at all costs.

Find a fall guy, find an excuse or do whatever else might be necessary, but keep my guy out of prison! I don’t care if he’s guilty or not. The rap game needs him out there making music.

Stay frosty, Wayne! Stay frosty! America is with you!