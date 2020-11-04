Lil Wayne Addresses Breakup From Girlfriend After She Reportedly Dumped Him Over Trump Support

Rapper Lil Wayne seemingly addressed his break up with model Denise Bidot after she reportedly dumped him over his support for President Donald Trump.

“I live the way I love and love the way I live,” Lil Wayne tweeted Wednesday seemingly about the relationship ending.

I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out. I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 4, 2020

“I’m a lover not a lighter bekuz they burn out,” he continued. “I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

MTO News first reported that a friend of Bidot’s had told the outlet that the model dumped the rapper over his political views. The outlet claimed Bidot is from the Dominican Republic and has been a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden and DemocraticCalifornia Sen. Kamala Harris.

Bidot posted her own reference to the break up Tuesday on Instagram. (RELATED: ‘He Will And Can Get It Done’: Lil Wayne Comes Out In Support Of President Donald Trump)

“Sometimes love just isn’t enough,” she posted, according to Page Six.

Lil Wayne came out in support of President Trump days before the 2020 election.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Lil Wayne tweeted alongside a photo with Trump. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”